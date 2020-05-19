CA unveils two-step IMEI verification service in anti-counterfeit war

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – Kenyans will now be able to identify whether a phone is genuine or counterfeit via a two-step verification process in a new service unveiled by the Communications Authority (CA).

Acting CA Director General, Mercy Wanjau, Tuesday said the verification service will be free of charge and is meant to boost fight against counterfeit devices in the country.

“In furtherance of its consumer protection mandate, the Authority has set up a Mobile Messaging Service to aid users in ascertaining whether the mobile phone handsets they own or are about to purchase are genuine,” Wanjau said.

Mobile phone users will access the service by dialing *#06# to get the International Mobile Equipment Identifier number, commonly known as IMEI.

The user will, thereafter send the IMEI number as an text message to short code 1555 in order to receive the details of the mobile phone including the make and model.

The response from the Authority will display the details of the mobile phone which should enable the user to identify whether it matches with the phone at hand.

“You will receive an SMS response from the Authority displaying details of the mobile phone, including make and model. If the details displayed do not match, then the mobile phone used to send the SMS or intended to be purchased is not genuine,” CA indicated.

Wanjau advised members of the public to use the service in detecting counterfeit devices which she said posed a threat to personal and national security.

“Members of the public are advised that counterfeit mobile phone devices provide poor quality of service and experience, and pose a major threat to personal health and national security. Such cases should be reported to the Authority,” she stated.