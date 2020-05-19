Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
footballbettingguide.co.ke
footballbettingguide.co.ke
Mobile phone users will access the service by dialing *#06# to get the International Mobile Equipment Identifier number, commonly known as IMEI/CFM/FILE - Moses Muoki

business

CA unveils two-step IMEI verification service in anti-counterfeit war

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – Kenyans will now be able to identify whether a phone is genuine or counterfeit via a two-step verification process in a new service unveiled by the Communications Authority (CA).

Acting CA Director General, Mercy Wanjau, Tuesday said the verification service will be free of charge and is meant to boost fight against counterfeit devices in the country.

“In furtherance of its consumer protection mandate, the Authority has set up a Mobile Messaging Service to aid users in ascertaining whether the mobile phone handsets they own or are about to purchase are genuine,” Wanjau said.

Mobile phone users will access the service by dialing *#06# to get the International Mobile Equipment Identifier number, commonly known as IMEI.

The user will, thereafter send the IMEI number as an text message to short code 1555  in order to receive the details of the mobile phone including the make and model.

The response from the Authority will display the details of the mobile phone which should enable the user to identify whether it matches with the phone at hand.

“You will receive an SMS  response from the Authority displaying details of the mobile phone, including make and model. If the details displayed do not match, then the mobile phone used to send the SMS or intended to be purchased is not genuine,” CA indicated.

Wanjau advised members of the public to use the service in detecting counterfeit devices which she said posed a threat to personal and national security.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Members of the public are advised that counterfeit mobile phone devices provide poor quality of service and experience, and pose a major threat to personal health and national security. Such cases should be reported to the Authority,” she stated.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

182 detected COVID-19 cases at Kenya-Tanzania border registered among foreign truckers

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – The Ministry of Health on Tuesday said 182 of 214 coronavirus cases registered at the Kenya-Tanzania border were detected among...

2 hours ago

World

Russian PM recovers from virus as infection rates slow

Moscow, Russian Federation, May 19 – Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin returned to his duties on Tuesday after recovering from the coronavirus, as officials...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

51 COVID-19 cases recorded raising documented infections to 963

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Registered COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 963 on Tuesday after fifty-one more cases were recorded, the health...

2 hours ago

County News

Senate Majority Whip tables impeachment motion against Deputy Speaker Kindiki

NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – Senate Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kangata on Tuesday gave a Notice of Motion to remove Deputy Speaker Speaker Kithure...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

Beijing, China, May 19 – A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it believes has the power to bring the coronavirus pandemic to...

3 hours ago

Africa

Kenya refutes claims COVID-19 testing protocols targeting Tanzanian truckers

NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – Kenya Tuesday stepped up its diplomatic engagement with Tanzania to avert an escalation of a cross-border trade standoff occasioned...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Senate mulls Standing Orders review to adopt virtual sittings

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – The Senate Business Committee will in the next two weeks submit proposed amendments to the Standing Orders which will...

6 hours ago

County News

Garbage heaps pile up in Nyeri as residents fail to reach consensus on dumping site

NYERI, Kenya, May 19 – A standoff on the selection of an ideal garbage disposal site in Nyeri now threatens the health of residents...

6 hours ago