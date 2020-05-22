Connect with us

Capital News
Kenya

CA re-advertises DG position for second time in 10 months

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – Communications Authority (CA) has re-advertised the post of the Director General to replace Francis Wangusi whose term ended in August last year.

In a notice placed on one of the local dailies on Friday, the authority said it is seeking to recruit a competent individual who must possess leadership and managerial experience of at least 15 years, 10 of which must be at a senior managerial level.

“He/she must possess a postgraduate degree in a relevant discipline and be affiliated to a professional body. The ideal candidate should also demonstrate in-depth knowledge and experience preferably in a regulatory environment,” part of the notice read.

Mercy Wanjau has been holding the position in an acting capacity.

Before her appointment, Wanjau was the Director of Legal services at the Authority. She also served as the Board Secretary.

Wangusi protested Wanjau’s appointment and vowed not to handover to her claiming she was a junior officer in a dispute that was later filed in court.

“They are bringing in the most junior person. I found it even difficult to make her run a department,” he said.

He further accused ICT Ministry led by Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru together with the CA board of ignoring his proposal on who should take over; saying he only saw the appointment of Wanjau circulating in the media.

“CS Mucheru does not want to talk to me, because they want to steal and I had proposed the oldest member to take up after me and I circulated the letter to the board,” Wangusi lamented.

Wangusi’s term expired after having been at the helm of the organization since 2012.

He first took the position in an acting capacity, a position he held for a year before he was confirmed.

Wangusi would then go on to serve another term that was renewed by the board in 2015.

