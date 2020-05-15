Connect with us

Capital News
Brookhouse Schools is the winner of the 2019 Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards.

Kenya

Brookhouse wins big in Cambridge Learner Awards

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 15 – Brookhouse Schools has taken the lead in the 2019
Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards, cementing its position as the highest performing
school in the region on the British curriculum education.

The awards from the May/June 2019 examinations season were announced this week.

Brookhouse students bagged a record 21 out of 74 awards, topping regional schools
examined in the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and
Cambridge Board A-levels.


Founded in Kenya in 1981, Brookhouse which has campuses in Nairobi’s Karen and Runda, further topped across 14 subjects and produced the Best Student at both IGCSE and A-level.


The Brookhouse Board said the awards a testimony of the dedication from teachers and learners at the school.

“We offer our heartfelt congratulations to the students who worked so hard to achieve these awards. Such an achievement reflects individual students’ excellence and the collective hard work and support of the teachers, staff and the leadership team,” the board said.


At least 15 other international schools in Kenya received awards, with the closest competitor nearest having 10 awards.

