Capital News
The boy was attacked and killed by a hippopotamus at Nyakoda beach, Lake Victoria, in Kisumu’s Sangorota Nyakach sub-county on Thursday/Google Map

County News

Body of 13-year-old killed by hippo in Lake Victoria’s Nyakoda beach recovered

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, May 15 – The body of a 13-year-old boy who was attacked and killed by a hippopotamus at Nyakoda beach, Lake Victoria, in Kisumu’s Sangorota Nyakach sub-county on Thursday has been retrieved. 

The boy was bathing in the company of his peers when the hippo struck dragging him into the deep waters.

A search was immediately mounted with the operation going on into the night.

Sangorota Beach Management Unit Chairperson Francis Orao on Friday confirmed the body had been found in morning on the shores of the lake. 

Orao was among fishermen mounted a search for the boy and were later joined by Kenya Wildlife Service officers. 

During the Thursday evening operation, KWS rangers shot dead a hippopotamus. 

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyongo Thursday night sent his condolences to the family of the minor urging the KWS to resolve the now common occurrences of hippopotamus attacks by along the shores of Lake Victoria.

Human-wildlife conflict has been on the rise in the lake region with a number of deaths and destruction of crops recorded.

