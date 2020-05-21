Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
This man James Kifo Muriuki was arrested for sexually assaulting his wife and even sealing her genitals with superglue. /DCI.

Headlines

Bizzare: Man arrested for sealing wife’s genitals with superglue over infidelity claims

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- A 30 -year-old man accused of sexually assaulting his wife, and even sealing her genitals with superglue, has been arrested.

The man, identified by police as James Kifo Muriuki, was arrested at Kaningo in Kitui, while seeking the services of a witchdoctor, police said. The witchdoctor was arrested.

This man James Kifo Muriuki was arrested for sexually assaulting his wife and even sealing her genitals with superglue. /DCI.

The incident occurred on May 17 at the couple’s home in Tharaka Nithi where he lured his wife to a nearby river where he assaulted her after accusing her of infidelity.

Once at the river, police said, he ordered his wife to strip and threatened to kill her while demanding that she reveals if she had been unfaithful.

He is said to have arrived at their home from a trip.

“She hesitated and he started beating her while threatening to kill her with a knife,” a police report states, “At last she removed her clothes and the suspect sprayed pepper, salt and super glue on her private parts while using a knife to push it.”

He also sealed her ears and mouth with superglue and fled.

Police said the woman was later rescued by locals and rushed to hospital where she is admitted in serious condition.

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has told Capital FM News that both suspects will be charged after investigations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya unveils first video conferencing system, Gumzo

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – Kenya’s Gaming tech start-up, Usiku Games, has launched the first made-in-Africa video conferencing system that will enable users enjoy...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Mandera County Govt intensifies relief food supplies

MANDERA, Kenya May 21 – The Mandera County Government has intensified relief food distribution to thousands of locals displaced by floods and other vulnerable...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

DP Ruto says Govt committed to help Kenyans affected by COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated the government’s commitment to assist vulnerable Kenyans affected by COVID-19 which has so far...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Aga Khan Hospital to offer free COVID-19 tests for inpatients

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – The Aga Khan University Hospital has started conducting free COVID-19 tests for all in-patients, surgical and day surgery patients,...

3 hours ago

World

22 killed as ‘super cyclone’ ravages Bangladesh, India

Satkhira, Bangladesh, May 20 – At least 22 people died as the fiercest cyclone to hit parts of Bangladesh and eastern India this century...

3 hours ago

World

WHO records highest daily number of COVID-19 cases

GENEVA, Switzerland, May 20 – The World Health Organization said Wednesday it had registered a new daily record number of COVID-19 cases as it...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

WHO reports record virus cases as Trump proposes face-to-face G7 summit

Washington, United States, May 20 – The World Health Organization on Wednesday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases, as US President Donald...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Brazil recommends chloroquine to treat even mild COVID-19 cases

BRASíLIA, Brazil, May 20 – Brazil’s health ministry recommended Wednesday using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat even mild cases of COVID-19, treatments President Jair...

4 hours ago