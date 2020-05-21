Bizzare: Man arrested for sealing wife’s genitals with superglue over infidelity claims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- A 30 -year-old man accused of sexually assaulting his wife, and even sealing her genitals with superglue, has been arrested.

The man, identified by police as James Kifo Muriuki, was arrested at Kaningo in Kitui, while seeking the services of a witchdoctor, police said. The witchdoctor was arrested. This man James Kifo Muriuki was arrested for sexually assaulting his wife and even sealing her genitals with superglue. /DCI.

The incident occurred on May 17 at the couple’s home in Tharaka Nithi where he lured his wife to a nearby river where he assaulted her after accusing her of infidelity.

Once at the river, police said, he ordered his wife to strip and threatened to kill her while demanding that she reveals if she had been unfaithful.

He is said to have arrived at their home from a trip.

“She hesitated and he started beating her while threatening to kill her with a knife,” a police report states, “At last she removed her clothes and the suspect sprayed pepper, salt and super glue on her private parts while using a knife to push it.”

He also sealed her ears and mouth with superglue and fled.

Police said the woman was later rescued by locals and rushed to hospital where she is admitted in serious condition.

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has told Capital FM News that both suspects will be charged after investigations.