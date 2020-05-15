Connect with us

The three were arrested at a residential area in Juja town on Thursday over links to an electronic fraud syndicate/Google Map

business

Bank software developer among 3 electronic fraud suspects arrested in Juja

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Detectives in Nairobi are holding three suspects, among them a software developer at a local bank, arrested at a residential area in Juja town on Thursday over links to an electronic fraud syndicate.

According to the Serious Crime detectives, the other two suspects are university students.

During the operation, police recovered more than 400 SIM cards, 8 Nationals Identity Cards, two laptops and four mobile phones.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded.

“The trio will be charged accordingly once further Investigations are completed,” the DCI said in a tweet on Friday.

