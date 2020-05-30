Atwoli in new bid to unite Luhya leaders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Dozens of leaders convened at the Kajiado residence of COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli on Saturday, in what was said to be a unity bid for Luhya leaders.

The meeting brought together Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), Wilberforce Otichillo (Vihiga), several MPs and Senators as well as Cabinet Secretary for Devolution Eugene Wamalwa.

Atwoli, who is touted lately as one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s unofficial advisor, convened the meeting. The meeting was held at Atwoli’s Kajiado residence.

Atwoli said the meeting, at his Kajiado residence, affirmed support for the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which is the brainchild of President Kenyatta and Odinga and which is seen as the source of friction with Deputy President William Ruto.

The meeting was convened on the day Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi intensified his strategy meetings with influential leaders, after announcing that he is not interested in joining the ruling Jubilee Party.

President Kenyatta is lately consolidating and reorganising his party after the handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Last week, he announced a new-found political relationship with Senator Gideon Moi’s KANU which sponsored West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio for the Majority Leader’s post in the Senate where he replaced Kipchumba Murkomen of Elgeyo Marakwet, a die-hard loyalist of Deputy President William Ruto, whose relationship with the President is on the rocks.

Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Democratic Movement has also hinted at a political marriage with Jubilee, which was endorsed by his party’s top decision-making organ last week.

But for Mudavadi, he said recently that he is not interested in joining forces with the ruling party and has now started consolidating his strength, pulling the likes of former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua and former Head of Public Service Dr Sally Kosgey.

“Catching up with Martha Karua, Ambassdor Dr. Sally Kosgei and Peter Kenneth,” he tweeted, “[we’re] discussing the challenges facing our nation and agreed to jointly with other like-minded Kenyans put our heads together in search of sustainable solutions.”

No further details were provided, but Karua affirmed , “Yes we met over a cup of tea observing social distancing.”

Kenneth and Dr Kosgey did not issue public statements or tweet after the meeting

At a recent interview with the Daily Nation and NTV at State House, President Kenyatta spoke of how he had been frustrated by people he entrusted with key positions, saying they had been shrouded by their ambitions.

He did not however, name Ruto or any leader but his statement was widely interpreted to mean his Deputy who has been on a campaign mode which he started barely two years after elections.

The relationship between President Kenyatta and his Deputy has been on the rocks for several months now, and appear to have intensified lately because Ruto has not been seen at presidential functions for several weeks nor does he appear with the president anywhere like was the case during their earlier days in office.

Although Jubilee Party leaders have publicly dismissed reports that they were planning to impeach Ruto as Deputy President, the heightened political activities in the country must give him reason to worry particularly after his allies were kicked out of key parliamentary committees.