Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Atwoli convened the meeting at his Kajiado residence.

Kenya

Atwoli in new bid to unite Luhya leaders

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Dozens of leaders convened at the Kajiado residence of COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli on Saturday, in what was said to be a unity bid for Luhya leaders.

The meeting brought together Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), Wilberforce Otichillo (Vihiga), several MPs and Senators as well as Cabinet Secretary for Devolution Eugene Wamalwa.

Atwoli, who is touted lately as one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s unofficial advisor, convened the meeting.

The meeting was held at Atwoli’s Kajiado residence.

Atwoli said the meeting, at his Kajiado residence, affirmed support for the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which is the brainchild of President Kenyatta and Odinga and which is seen as the source of friction with Deputy President William Ruto.

The meeting was convened on the day Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi intensified his strategy meetings with influential leaders, after announcing that he is not interested in joining the ruling Jubilee Party.

President Kenyatta is lately consolidating and reorganising his party after the handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Last week, he announced a new-found political relationship with Senator Gideon Moi’s KANU which sponsored West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio for the Majority Leader’s post in the Senate where he replaced Kipchumba Murkomen of Elgeyo Marakwet, a die-hard loyalist of Deputy President William Ruto, whose relationship with the President is on the rocks.

Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Democratic Movement has also hinted at a political marriage with Jubilee, which was endorsed by his party’s top decision-making organ last week.

But for Mudavadi, he said recently that he is not interested in joining forces with the ruling party and has now started consolidating his strength, pulling the likes of former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua and former Head of Public Service Dr Sally Kosgey.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Catching up with Martha Karua, Ambassdor Dr. Sally Kosgei and Peter Kenneth,” he tweeted, “[we’re] discussing the challenges facing our nation and agreed to jointly with other like-minded Kenyans put our heads together in search of sustainable solutions.”

No further details were provided, but Karua affirmed , “Yes we met over a cup of tea observing social distancing.”

Kenneth and Dr Kosgey did not issue public statements or tweet after the meeting

At a recent interview with the Daily Nation and NTV at State House, President Kenyatta spoke of how he had been frustrated by people he entrusted with key positions, saying they had been shrouded by their ambitions.

He did not however, name Ruto or any leader but his statement was widely interpreted to mean his Deputy who has been on a campaign mode which he started barely two years after elections.

The relationship between President Kenyatta and his Deputy has been on the rocks for several months now, and appear to have intensified lately because Ruto has not been seen at presidential functions for several weeks nor does he appear with the president anywhere like was the case during their earlier days in office.

Although Jubilee Party leaders have publicly dismissed reports that they were planning to impeach Ruto as Deputy President, the heightened political activities in the country must give him reason to worry particularly after his allies were kicked out of key parliamentary committees.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

First flight of returning European employees lands in China

Beijing, China, May 30 – A Lufthansa plane carrying around 200 mainly German workers landed in China on Saturday, marking the first return of...

30 mins ago

Capital Health

36 contacts quarantined in Kisii as 34-year-old woman tests positive for COVID-19

KISII, Kenya, May 30 – At least thirty-six contact persons have been quarantined in Kisii after a woman, 34, who recently returned from Mombasa’s...

38 mins ago

Corona Virus

Rigathi cries foul as police disrupt Nyeri burial citing breached virus protocols

NYERI, Kenya, May 30 – Mathira lawmaker Rigathi Gachagua Saturday confronted a contingent of armed police officers over what he termed as biased regulation...

2 hours ago

World

Trump cuts ties with WHO as pandemic grips Latin America

Washington, United States, May 30 – US President Donald Trump said he is severing ties with the World Health Organization over its handling of...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Brazil COVID-19 death toll hits 27,878, surpassing hard-hit Spain

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29 – Brazil on Friday reached 27,878 coronavirus deaths, official figures showed, surpassing the toll of hard-hit Spain and...

3 hours ago

World

Officer charged with murder of black American as unrest sweeps US

Minneapolis, United States, May 29 – Violent protests erupted across the United States late Friday over the death of an unarmed black man at...

4 hours ago

Kenya

KRA starts paying Sh10 billion in VAT refunds after Uhuru directive

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30- Kenya Revenue Authority has begun paying out Sh10 billion in Value Added Tax refunds following a presidential directive and release...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Police kill terror suspect and his 2 children during night raid in Kwale

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – An Al Shabaab suspect was shot dead by police on Friday night, alongside two children he is said to...

4 hours ago