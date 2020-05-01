Archbishop Anyolo says church to support vulnerable as COVID-19, floods take toll on incomes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, May 1 – Kisumu Archbishop Philip Anyolo has decried unprecedented impact on human labour caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Archbishop Anyolo who spoke at St Theresa Kibuye Catholic Church in Kisumu on Friday during Labour Day celebrations noted the pandemic has devastated workers who are at risk of losing their jobs.

He launched an emergency response team tasked with looking at the welfare of the vulnerable groups during this period.

“To launch it on this Labour Day, which is also a day dedicated to St Joseph the worker and we are cognizant of the dignity of which human labour contributes to the lives of every human person,” Archbishop Anyolo said.

He called upon Kenyans to dedicate their time praying to God to liberate the nation from the pandemic that threatens to cause economic crisis.

“Right now, the result of the COVID-19 pandemic human labour has been seriously hampered,” he said.

The Archbishop said the team will work closely with the national government to respond to the emergencies being witnessed in Kisumu County as a result of the pandemic and floods.

“This team will consult with the relevant government agencies and will advise the archdiocese accordingly to help and respond to emergencies,” he said.

Archbishop Anyolo said flood victims in Kisumu and Siaya counties will also be assisted through the donations, both food and nonfood items.

To combat the further spread of the virus, he called upon the flood victims in evacuation centers to ensure they embrace social distancing.

He said every Kenyan must come out strongly to join the government in putting into action interventions laid down by the Ministry of Health.

As he flagged off food and nonfood items to the two counties, Archbishop Anyolo sent out an appeal to Kenyans to donate to the emergency team.

“This will be a sign of solidarity with the people who need our help especially under these difficult circumstances,” he said.

As a church, Archbishop Anyolo promised to reach out to the vulnerable groups who are suffering through charity donations.

The food donation that was flagged will reach out to 450 households in remote and interior parts of Kisumu County, mostly to those who were displaced by floods in Muhoroni, Nyando and Nyakach sub counties.