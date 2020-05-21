Aga Khan Hospital to offer free COVID-19 tests for inpatients

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – The Aga Khan University Hospital has started conducting free COVID-19 tests for all in-patients, surgical and day surgery patients, in a precautionary measure aimed at combating the spread of the virus.

The hospital said the move will help it determine the best approach to care for its patients including the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) during their admission.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, the hospital has remained in consultation with the Ministry of Health, our medical staff, and experts in our Infectious Diseases Department to ensure that we have a safe environment of care for our patients, visitors and staff. During this period, all our services have continued uninterrupted both at the Main Hospital in Parklands and Outreach centres,” part of the statement read.

Since the outbreak of the virus, the hospital has enhanced its measures including the Establishment of a disinfection team which is trained by its Infectious Diseases experts, to clean and disinfect the Hospital and clinics on a daily basis.

It has also limited the number of visitors to the wards to one for a maximum of 30 minutes.

“We have also established a telemedicine for patients who might benefit by reduced person-to-person contact or need just a follow-up. This service is augmented by mobile laboratory and pharmacy delivery services, with both services offered at no additional cost.”

All staff members have been issued with masks, digital thermometers and individualized portable hand sanitizers to ensure their hands are sanitized throughout.

Kenya has recorded 1,029 infections and 50 fatalities since March.