Map of Afghanistan locating Kabul where four roadside bombs exploded on Monday © AFP

World

Afghan capital rocked by four bomb blasts

Published

Kabul, Afghanistan, May 11 – Four roadside bombs detonated in less than 90 minutes Monday in a northern district of Afghanistan’s capital, wounding four civilians including a child, police said.

Militants have carried out several roadside bombings and rocket attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country in recent weeks, but Monday morning’s blasts appeared to be the first coordinated effort for some months.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said a clearance team was at the site of the blasts, which had not yet been claimed by any group.

The bombings were in an area where Afghanistan’s intelligence agency recently busted a joint Islamic State-Haqqani network cell accused of carrying out several attacks.

The Taliban has not carried out large attacks in Afghan cities since February, they signed a landmark withdrawal deal with the US meant to pave the way for peace.

Under the agreement, the Taliban promised not to target forces from the US-led coalition, but made no such pledge toward Afghan troops.

The insurgents have stepped up attacks in the provinces, however, as they seek to press their advantage amid stalled talks with the Afghan government.

Washington has repeatedly called for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan in a bid to preserve the accord and has already started a drawdown of troops as President Donald Trump vows to end America’s longest war.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Monday’s blasts come as authorities are trying to impose a lockdown on the capital to curb the spread of coronavirus.

