Senator Naomi Waqo says she’s loyal to President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya May 15 – Jubilee nominated Senator Naomi Waqo has defended herself against claims that she snubbed a meeting called by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi last week.

She said, she only missed the meeting because she was in Mandera helping her constituents who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mandera is among counties where a lockdown was imposed following increased infections.

Waqo, who was among five Senators who were issued with show-cause letters for snubbing the meeting said she had notified the party regarding her absence.

“I was unable to travel to Nairobi to attend the Party PG because of unavoidable circumstances that Jubilee party is aware of. I communicated my apologies and it was duly registered during the 11th May 15, 2020 Parliamentary group meeting,” she said.

Al the senors who missed out on the meeting were issued with show-case letters and could even lose their seats for disobeying the party leader.

She further affirmed that she was fully in support of the resolutions that were arrived at during the meeting that saw Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika axed from the Senate leadership positions of Leader of Majority and Chief Whip respectively.

Murkomen was replaced by West Pokot Senator Samuel Pogishio while Kihika’s position was handed to Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata.

“I congratulate and support our new leaders in Senate; Senator Samuel Pogishio, Senator Fatuma Dullo, Senator Irungu Kangata and Senator Farhiya Haji,” she said.

She assured that her support for President Uhuru Kenyatta is intact and cautioned her tormentors that their efforts to drive a wedge between her and the Jubilee party leader would be impossible.

“My loyalty lies with our Head of State and Party Leader, I stand by and I am guided by his decisions in all matters affecting our Party and our Great Nation,” she said.

Other members who face disciplinary action include: Millicent Omanga, Mary Seneta, Naomi Wako Victor Prengei and Iman Falhad.

Jubilee has threatened to expel the senators over insubordination and undermining the agenda of President Kenyatta who is Jubilee Party leader.