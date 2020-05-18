Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The survey conducted by Usawa Agenda a lobby championing equitable access to quality education indicated only 22 per cent of students interviewed in forty-two counties were accessing online learning resources/FILE/CFM - Josphat Mwangi

Capital Health

80 per cent of students missing virtual learning amid school closures – study

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – A new study now shows about eighty per cent of students are missing out on virtual classes set up following the closure of learning institutions as part of coronavirus containment efforts.

The survey conducted by Usawa Agenda, a lobby championing equitable access to quality education, indicated only 22 per cent of students interviewed in forty-two counties were accessing online learning resources with those enrolled in private schools being twice as likely to take part in digital learning compared to their counterparts in public schools.

“The findings show that on average 22 out 100 children are accessing online learning in Kenya. A child in a private school is twice as likely to be accessing digital learning compared to his/her counterpart in public school. Less than 10 per cent of learners in public schools are accessing digital learning materials,” the report reads in part.

The research further showed that two out of ten parents were not aware that their children were expected to continue learning from home. 

The survey conducted in April interviewed 3,700 household heads in 255 villages in the identified counties.

Some 263 school heads association officials in 211 sub-counties were also interviewed. 

“Nine out of ten school heads officials interviewed estimated less than 30 per cent of their schools to have any measures in place to reach children with learning materials while six out of ten School Heads Association officials interviewed estimated less than 10 per cent of public schools have measures in place to reach children with learning materials,” the report further read. 

The government has already formed a nine-member COVID-19 response committee to advise the Ministry of Education on modalities of reopening schools.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Committee which was unveiled last week on Tuesday by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha is chaired by Dr Sara Ruto, who is the Chairperson of the Kenya Institute for Curriculum Development.

Other members are drawn from the education sector.

Prof Magoha said the committee is expected to advise him on reviewing  and reorganizing the school calendar as part of the post COVID-19 recovery strategy.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020

Capital Health

Masks now mandatory in public places, Kenya declares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – You will be violating the Ministry of Health’s regulations on coronavirus if you are found in public places without...

April 5, 2020