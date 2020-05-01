Fighting COVID-19 in the informal settlements; enhancing water supply

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – Water is no doubt a key component in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the World Health Organization, frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water has been described as one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus that has infected more than 3 million people and killed over 200,000 by May 1.

In order to reduce the spread of the virus in highly populated areas and informal settlements, the Government has put in place emergency measures to encourage hand washing and ensure 24-hour water supply at a cost of Sh300 million. These informal settlements include but not limited to Kibera, Mukuru, Mathare, Dandora, Kawangware, Kahawa and Kayole.

Speaking during the inspection of drilling of boreholes and construction of elevated steel water tanks within Nairobi informal settlements on Thursday 30th April, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, Joseph Irungu said phase one of the project is almost complete and those in the informal settlement would have access to adequate clean water.

“Phase one of the project will provide at least 8,000 cubic metres (8 Million Litres) of water per day in the informal settlement. We shall achieve this by sinking 51 Boreholes and elevated water tanks. The project is supposed to be complete but with the heavy rains there has been a little delay. We have tested the borehole water and it’s fit for consumption”

Once phase one is complete, the government will embark on phase two which will see another 42 boreholes completed. This means the entire project will have a total number of 93 boreholes with equivalent number of high rise tanks in the city.

“The elevated tanks with be of 24 Cubic Metres capacity. They are also elevated to a height of 18 Metres to make the water flow easily to the informal settlements and other estates in the city. Phase one and two will provide a total of 16,000 Cubic Metres (16 Million Litres) of water per day in the city. These projects are expected to be completed by mid-June and we estimate that over 700,000 residents will benefit.” added PS, Joseph Irungu

The Principal Secretary was also keen to note that the acute shortage of water in the informal settlements can be attributed to the existence of water cartels that have disconnected water pipes, diverting water to private vendors, who are selling it at a very high price.

“We are currently registering water service providers in Nairobi to regulate the sector. Private boreholes, exhausters and even water bowsers have to be registered by 15th of May. This is an area that we need order and we are on course and very serious about it,” he said.

The water projects in the informal settlements are being developed by the Athi Water Works Development Agency which is the body responsible for planning, development, and expansion of water and sewerage services infrastructure in Nairobi.

[Article written by Elijah Mwangi, Chams Media]