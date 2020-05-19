Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the newly detected cases arose from the analysis of 1,933 samples/FILE/MOH

51 COVID-19 cases recorded raising documented infections to 963

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Registered COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 963 on Tuesday after fifty-one more cases were recorded, the health ministry announced.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the newly detected cases arose from the analysis of 1,933 samples.

He however noted 22 patients had been discharged after recovering from the virus the number of patients who have recovered from the virus rising to 358.

“The positive cases are headed towards the 1,000 figure, we have recovered 358. Therefore the active cases is 555. We are operating on a multi sector approach, but lets not forget that even as we talk about our success, the virus is still within our midst,” CS Kagwe said.

The number of active cases being managed in treatment and isolation centres stood at 555.

“Out of the active cases, we do not have anybody asymptomatic, or oxygen or on ventilator,” he said.

No deaths were reported on Tuesday with the death toll standing at 50, 27 of the deaths having been recorded in Mombasa and 20 in Nairobi.

Siaya, Bomet and Kiambu have recorded three deaths cumulatively.

The Health CS noted that fifteen of the fifty reported deaths occurred in homes urging Kenyans to take the sick to hospital to minimize the risk of infections.

“We want to urge you to take sick people to hospital because they pose a risk to you as well. We have seen that a number of deaths recorded in Mombasa were people who died at home,” Kagwe said.

So far, Nairobi has the highest number of cases (470) followed by Mombasa at 331. The cases are spread across 23 counties.

