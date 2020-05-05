Connect with us

Capital News
Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman /FILE/MOH

Capital Health

5 COVID-19 patients discharged raising recoveries to 207

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Five more coronavirus patients were on Saturday discharged after having recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 207.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman however said a patient in Mombasa succumbed the virus raising the country’s death toll to 30, with 412 active cases still in isolation and treatment facilities.

“I am happy to note that today we have registered five additional recoveries. Unfortunately, we lost one more patient to this disease bringing the number to 30,” he said.

Coronavirus cases in the country increased to 649 after 28 additional cases were reported out of 1,611 samples analyzed.

Among the 28 newly detected cases are four Tanzanian nationals.

Ten of the reported cases were recorded in Mombasa, 9 in Nairobi, 4 in Migori and 2 in Kajiado. Machakos, Kiambu and Homabay recorded a case each.

In Nairobi the cases are spread in Embakasi (3), Eastleigh (2), with Kayole, Huruma, South B and Kawangware each recording a single case.

The ten cases in Mombasa are spread across Mvita (4), Nyali (4), and Likoni (2).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CAS Aman said authorities are concerned with the apparent resumption of normalcy in most urban areas where increase traffic has been reported in recent days.

“You’ll find malls and supermarkets in Nairobi fully packed,” he noted, adding: “We are still combating disease and we have not registered victory against it”.

The health ministry imposed additional measures in Nairobi’s Eastleigh and Mombasa’s Old Town including prohibition of street hawking and gatherings. the ministry also mall, markets, restaurants and eateries will remain closed in the two areas.

CAS Aman also registered concerns over the emergence of cases in border counties of Migori and Kajiado, and called upon authorities in these counties to ensure that surveillance and screening procedures are adhered in line with the laid down protocols.

To date, Kenya has tested 31,041 samples for COVID-19, including repeat tests for recovered patients.

