47 new infections increase Kenya COVID-19 cases To 582

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, May 6 – COVID-19 cases in Kenya rose to 582 Wednesday, prompting the government to declare a lock-down in Nairobi’s Eastleigh and Old Town region in Mombasa.

“I warned you that cases are increasing and you can see we have more infections,” said Mutahi Kagwe, Health Cabinet Secretary.

Of the new infections, 32 are from Mombasa, 11 in Nairobi, two cases in Busia and one each in Kiambu and Kwale counties.

The increased cases are attributed to the ongoing mass testing across the country and are expected to increase further according to CS Kagwe, with focus on Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town in Mombasa- where a cessation of movement has been affected effective 7pm for 15 days.

“The situation in those areas has become of serious concern to us,” the CS said.

The number of recoveries in the country has also risen by eight to 190 with fatality figures jumping to 26, after two people in Mombasa succumbed to the virus at their homes.

A Tanzanian is also admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital after sneaking into the country.

On Tuesday, the government declared a cessation of movement in Nairobi’s Eastleigh and Old Town area of Mombasa, following increased cases of COVID-19 since last week.

“There will no movement into and out of Eastleigh and Old Town in Mombasa from 7pm today,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in his briefing on Wednesday when he announced 47 new positive cases, raising the total infections in the country to 582.

He warned of more tough measures in the coming days if the curve keeps moving up.

