45 COVID-19 cases detected in Nairobi’s Makadara estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Makadara Estate in Nairobi County is the latest coronavirus hotspot after accounting for 45 cases out of the 86 recorded in Nairobi on Saturday.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said, Kibra which has been registering high numbers accounted for 21 cases, Embakasi South 6 and Kasarani 5.

There were 5 cases in Ruaraka, Westlands 2, Embakasi West 2, Langata 1 and Starehe 1.

“People must play their part and their part is to cooperate. We must be our brothers’ keepers, each and every one of us must behave in a manner that we assume we are infected,” he told a news conference when he announced an additional 143 cases, that raised the tally to 1,888 in the country.

With the government’s focus now on informal settlements, Aman stated that stricter measures may be taken in such areas in order to contain the transmission of the virus.

“We have seen increasing concern in our informal settlements such as Kibra so as we go on we are focusing on these settlements so that we can gauge the level of transmission in these areas. If high numbers continue to increase, a point will come when it will be necessary some interventions will be taken to contain the spread of the virus in these places,” he said.

The Ministry of Health has warned of more cases as the country draws closer to its peak which was projected to start in June to around September.

Aman said Kenya is at a critical period on the pandemic, and urged Kenyans to cooperate in observing social distancing and all other measures imposed to help prevent the spread.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The death toll in the country rose to 63 Saturday after one more person succumbed to the virus.

26 people were discharged from hospital raising the total number of recoveries to 464.

The COVID-19 curve remained on a sharp increase in Kenya since last week, even as President Uhuru Kenyatta prepares to make a key announcement on the status of a national curfew and other restrictions.

A national curfew has been in place for the past two months until June 6, along with restrictions on cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi and Mandera Counties.