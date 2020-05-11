Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
CS Fred Matiangi said the population in the prisons has gone down from 54,000 after the government released some 7,000 remandees and petty offenders as a measure to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic by decongesting the country's prisons and correctional facilities/FILE/Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government

Corona Virus

42 inmates at Industrial Area Remand Prison isolated after contact with 2 COVID-19 cases

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11–  Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi Monday 42 inmates at Industrial Area Remand Prison have been isolated having come into contact with two other remandees who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Matiangi told the Senate Ad hoc Committee on COVID-19 this as he confirmed that the government is working to upscale the capacity of the isolation centres in prison from the current 500 beds to 1,000 beds.

“Only two who tested positive and we immediately removed them to an Isolation facility, and then we removed everyone else who was with them and isolated them to somewhere for a second testing so that they can be allowed to mix with others. I can confirm to you that the entirety of the inmate population in the country are all fine and healthy and are getting their food and the medical department is very active,” he stated.

The CS said the population in the prisons has gone down from 54,000 after the government released some 7,000 remandees and petty offenders as a measure to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic by decongesting the country’s prisons and correctional facilities.

He assured the Senators that the over 47,000 inmates are in good health.

The Interior CS further stated 219 prison staffers have so far been tested since the exercise began last week.

In Nairobi area 144 officers have so far been tested while in Rift Valley 27 and Coast region 12, Nyanza 42 and western 8. None have been tested in North Eastern and Eastern provinces.

He further stated that some 14 officers who were away on leave or on studies broad when Kenya reported its first case on March 13, were ordered to go into 14-day quarantine before reporting to their workstations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017