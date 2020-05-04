4 Kenyans under intensive care abroad after contracting COVID-19, 30 dead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Thirty Kenyans have succumbed to coronavirus out of 193 infected among the diaspora population, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with the Senate Ad hoc Committee on COVID-19, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo further said four of those infected are in critical condition and admitted to Intensive Care Units.

“I would like to caution that the information we are giving is based on what we are getting from our missions abroad, and not a reflection of what could be happening on the ground because registration is voluntary. The people who have lost their lives are from various countries and the list will continue to evolve as we get more information from our missions,” Omamo said.

Countries where deaths have been reported include United States of America, United Kingdom, South Africa, Sweden Switzerland, South Africa and France.

She however pointed out that 78 Kenyans have recovered from the virus.

“As of now, 88 cases are still active, 4 are in ICU and 78 of our people have recovered. We will continue working with our missions to get any COVID_19 related information concerning Kenyans living abroad and we will continue to update the public,” she said.

Omamo reiterated government’s commitment in ensuring that Kenyans who fall sick in other countries have access to go medical services.

The global pandemic has so far left 293, 033 people dead and infected 4,354,545 others.

However, 1,609,611 have recovered.

In Kenya twenty-two more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the number infections recorded to 737.

The new cases were from 1,516 samples tested since Tuesday, according to Dr Rashid Aman, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

“21 are Kenyans and one is a Ugandan. The country has so far tested 35, 432 samples,” he said on Wednesday, during the daily COVID-19 briefing.

Most of the new infections were registered in Nairobi County followed by Mombasa at eight, Kajiado which had three. Bomet County reported a single case.

“17 are male and five are female,” Aman elaborated.

The fatality figure also rose to 40 after 4 more people succumbed to the virus.