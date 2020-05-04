4 gangsters shot dead by DCI’s Special Service Unit in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13- Four suspected gangsters were shot dead by DCI detectives in Nairobi on Thursday.

The suspects were gunned down during a botched robbery at an establishment on Kangundo Road, police said.

During the shoot-out, a detectives from the Special Service Unit of the DCI was injured in the dramatic shootout.

Accordinbg to the DCI, the detectives were acting on intelligence when they trailed the thugs from Outering road to a fuel station along Kangundo road, where they were ambushed while fueling their car.

“They are part of thugs who have been committing crime within Kayole, Eastleigh and other areas within Nairobi,” an SSU detective involved in the operation told Capital News.

Two pistols with several rounds of ammunition were recovered.