Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A healthcare workers takes a sample from Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho for COVID-19 testing/CFM

World

35 COVID-19 cases traced to Mombasa as 57 test positive in 5 counties

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Mombasa has registered thirty-five more coronavirus cases accounting for lion’s share of fifty-seven newly detected cases confirmed within a period of 24 hours, bringing the total reported coronavirus infections in the country to 887.

A statement from the National Emergency Response Committee stated that the 57 cases were from 2,198 samples analyzed, with the youngest case being 2 years old while the oldest is 61.

“34 of the positive cases are males while 23 are females,” the committee said in an emailed statement on Sunday.

Nairobi follows with seventeen cases with Kajiado reporting three cases. Kwale and Kitui counties recorded a single case each.

The 35 cases in Mombasa are distributed across Mvita (22), Likoni (4), Changamwe and Nyali three case each, Kisauni (2) case and Jomvu (1).

In Nairobi Kibra registered the highest number of cases at 9. Two other cases were from mandatory quarantine centres while Eastleigh registered two case.

Agha Khan Hospital, Kamulu, Dandora and Pangani recorded a case each.

In Kajiado the three cases were reported from Kajiado Central (2) and Kajiado North (1).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The single case in Kitui is from Mwingi Town, while in Kwale the case is from Msambweni.

The statement dispatched to newsrooms by Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna indicates 12 more patients have been discharged after having recovered from the virus, raising the number of recoveries to 313.

There were no fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll standing at 50.

Another 12 Tanzanian truck drivers who tested positive at Lunga Lunga (11) and Taveta (1) border points were denied entry into Kenya.

The referral of the 12 truck drivers back to Tanzania comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta banned movement of persons and passengers in and out of Kenya through the Tanzania and Somalia borders, while ordering mandatory screening of truck drivers from Tanzania following the rise of cross-border COVID-19 transmission.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017