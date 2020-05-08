34 frontline healthcare workers undergoing treatment for COVID-19 – Amoth

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya May 8 – The government says 34 of 621 frontline healthcare staff have contracted and are undergoing treated for the coronavirus.

Ministry of Health Acting Director General Patrick Amoth howver said on Friday all of them were responding to treatment, adding the ministry was confident they would recover soon.

“The infections are either directly in their course of work or indirectly like I know of a doctor who visited a friend who was COVID-19 positive. So healthcare workers contribute to about 5.5 percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country and we have not had mortality or a death of a healthcare worker,” he said.

Dr Amoth was speaking during the daily briefing on the status of the pandemic in the country.

“Remember healthcare workers are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic, putting them at the greatest risk of contracting the disease from the patients that they serve and that is why His Excellency, directed that we develop a welfare package to be able to cushion them from this risks but also to recognize their patriotic duty as they serve the nation,” he explained.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had ordered the development a welfare package to reward health workers in the frontline of efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic would motivate doctors, nurses and other cadres of health workers, even as more cases of the virus are expected to be confirmed as the country intensifies its mass testing programme.

Nurses, clinical officers, medical lab technicians, pharmacy technicians, nutritionist and other cadres of health professionals had through their trade unions threatened to down their tools on May 18 if their demands for better terms are not met.

Leaders of Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO), Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers, Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists and other cadres of healthcare workers claimed the government has sidelined them at a time when they are taking all risks to fight the virus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The medics are demanding the harmonization of risk allowances to Sh30,000 across all cadres. They say currently some workers get Sh20,000 while others Sh3,000.

