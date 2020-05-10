32 COVID-19 patients discharged marking highest single-day recovering rate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Thirty-two coronavirus patients were discharged in 24 hours leading to Sunday marking the highest single-day recovery rate recorded since the country announced the first COVID-19 case on March 13.

The 32 recoveries now raise to 239 the number of those discharged with the recovery rate of coronavirus standing at 36 per cent against the global rate of 35.2 per cent.

“This number of patients discharged could not have been possible without the dedication and commitment of our healthcare workers, some of whom work under difficult conditions. These recoveries indicate that it is possible to overcome the disease with proper management,” Health Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said Sunday.

He was speaking during a status update on COVID-19 containment efforts.

Aman also announced that 23 new coronavirus cases were recorded after an analysis of 1,056 samples within the same period, the country having so far tested 32,097 samples in targeted mass screaning.

The newly registered cases include a Burundian national with Mombasa accounting for 12 of the cases reported.

Mandera and Nairobi recorded six and four cases respectively with Kajiado accounting for one positive case.

“Twenty of the cases were picked by our surveillance teams while three are from mandatory quarantine. In terms of age, the cases range between one year nine months for the youngest and eighty years for the oldest. By gender, thirteen are males while ten are females,” the Health CAS said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Nairobi, two of the cases were registered in Umoja and one each in Komarock and Pipeline.

The Kajiado patient is from Saina estate while Mandera’s six cases were traced to Mandera East and Mandera North, Elwak and Mandera West.

The 12 cases in Mombasa were traced to Mvita (8), Kisauni (2) and Likoni (2).

The country’s fatality rate stood at 4.7 per cent after 2 more deaths were recorded in Mombasa raising the death toll to 32.