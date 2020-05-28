Connect with us

Capital News
A Public Health promotion officer mobilising communities in Kawangware for COVID-19 mass testing.

Corona Virus

32 Counties Record COVID-19 Cases As National Tally Hits 1,618

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – Thirty-Two counties have so far recorded cases of coronavirus as the curve climbed sharply in Kenya in the past two days.

On Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 147 new cases were confirmed countrywide, raising the national tally to 1,618.

Nairobi county leads in the number of infections at 835 closely followed by Mombasa at 490, Kajiado at 65 and Kiambu with 39 cases.

“This is a worrying trend and we must collectively stop it by observing and practicing the containment measures that we continue to advocate for,” he said on a tour of Kiambu County, “experience from elsewhere has shown that they are the most effective ways to tackle this virus.”

Kagwe and his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru stressed the need for cooperation from Kenyans to help combat the spread of the virus.

“This is a diseas that the government cannot fight without the support and cooperation of the people, it is a fight whose success is heavily dependent on active involvement of every Kenyan. We must continue to cooperate if victory is to be realized nationally,” Kagwe said.

Mucheru on his part urged Kenyans to heed to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s call to take personal responsibility in helping to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“As a country, we must be together, the President is very clear that we need to all take responsibility,” he said.

The number of persons who have recovered from the disease has risen to 421, after 13 patients were discharged from hospital.

The cases of fatalities has also increased to 58 after 3 people succumbed, one in Thika and two others in Mombasa County- both of which had preexisting conditions.

Globally, 5.69 million people have been infected by the virus with 356, 000 others succumbing to the disease.

2.35 million others have recovered, a glimmer of hope indeed that the disease is curable even as scientists globally continue to manufacture and test suitable vaccine for the virus.

