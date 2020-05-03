Connect with us

3 police officers charged with facilitating escape of a kidnapping suspect

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 22 – Three police officers based at the Kamukunji Police Station in Nairobi were Thursday charged in for facilitating the escape of a  suspect charged with an offense of kidnapping a police officer with an intention to murder.

The three, corporal Vacity Kimeres and Constables Stephen Auko and Elias Koome are accused of helping Martin Wasike, who had been charged with kidnapping constable Abel Misati who has been reported missing since January 11.

They however, denied the charges and were released on a Sh50,000 cash bail or a bond of Sh200, 000 and one surety each.

“The three suspects of aiding escape from police custody were all arraigned at Milimani Law Courts. They were each released on a bond of Ksh. 200,000 with one surety of the same amount or an alternative of Ksh. 50,000 cash bail,” Directorate of Criminal Investigations said.

The court heard that that on May 13, the officers helped Wasike, a Ugandan national  to escape from lawful custody .

“Completion of investigations into the escape of a kidnapping suspect from police custody who was found missing from police cells on May 13, 2020 has led to the arrest of three Kamukunji-based police officers, all having been on duty at the escape time frame.” the DCI said.

Wasike has been charged with kidnapping Misati who has been declared missing by Kamukunji Officer Commanding Police Station Samir Yunus and family lawyer Alfred Nyandieka.

“Analysis of CCTV footage revealed that the trio deliberately, unprocedural and unlawfully released 27-year-old Martin Wasike, a Ugandan national who had been charged at Milimani Law Courts alongside two others for kidnapping and handling suspected stolen property,” DCI further said through Twitter.

The prosecution further said that the three police officers acted jointly with others police officers who were not present in court.

The release of the three police officers on a free bond was however, protested by Misati’s lawyer who said the seriousness of the matter did not warrant the terms given.

The court directed that the three police officers will  be remanded at Muthaiga Police station if they do not raise the bail terms.

The case will be heard on the June 4 but the trio will be required to report to the Divisional Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO) Kamukunji every Thursday.

