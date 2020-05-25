Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Capital Health

25 more test positive for COVID-19 in Kenya, total now 607

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – 25 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kenya, raising the total of infections in the country to 607.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said out of the new cases, Eastleigh estate in Nairobi that is under lockdown, produced the highest number at 9.

Of the new infections, Aman said, 22 are Kenyans, one Ugandan, one Tanzanian and a Chinese.

The new cases are spread out in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Isiolo and Wajir.

Seven patients were also discharged Thursday after recovering from COVID-19, raising the number of people discharged from hospital to 197.

Three more patients have also succumbed to the virus in Nairobi and Mombasa raising the total number of fatalities to 29.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017