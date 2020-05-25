25 more test positive for COVID-19 in Kenya, total now 607

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – 25 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kenya, raising the total of infections in the country to 607.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said out of the new cases, Eastleigh estate in Nairobi that is under lockdown, produced the highest number at 9.

Of the new infections, Aman said, 22 are Kenyans, one Ugandan, one Tanzanian and a Chinese.

The new cases are spread out in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Isiolo and Wajir.

Seven patients were also discharged Thursday after recovering from COVID-19, raising the number of people discharged from hospital to 197.

Three more patients have also succumbed to the virus in Nairobi and Mombasa raising the total number of fatalities to 29.