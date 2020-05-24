24 COVID-19 cases registered in highest single-day surge as tally hits 435

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 2 – Nairobi’s Kawangware and Eastleigh recorded seven and ten coronavirus infections each raising their toll to 20 and 21 cases as the Ministry of Health announced twenty-four more cases on Saturday raising the number of reported infections to 435.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Mercy Mwangang said the seven cases in Kawangare were picked after voluntary tests which were conducted by the health ministry.

1,195 samples were analysed in a period of 24 hours, Mwangangi said.

“We managed to test 1,195 and obtained 24 cases, this is the highest number of cases recorded since we reported first case, seven were obtained from Kawangare,” she said.

The confirmation marked the highest single-day increase in number of confirmed infections.

Mombasa has so far recorded 129 cases with 5 new infections. The new cases are spread across Mikindani (2) Mwembe Tayari (2) and Shimanzi (1).

Migori County recorded the first two cases which were obtained from Kuria West.

“These two had a recent travel history from Tanzania,” the CAS said.

During the daily briefing on COVID-19, she noted that total recoveries rose to 152 with 2 more patients discharged.

Mwangangi said a 51- year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 in Mombasa raising death toll to 22.

The Ministry of Health Friday said it will consider imposing tougher measures in Mombasa County if the number of cases keeps on rising.

Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said government is considering imposing stricter containment measures on Mombasa’s Old Town as locals shun mass COVID-19 tests.

Kitiyo Saturday halted the re-opening of eateries in efforts to level first-rising COVID-19 curve.