Capital News
A Public Health promotion officer mobilising communities in Kawangware for COVID-19 mass testing.

Capital Health

23 more cases confirmed in Kenya raising tally to 781

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 15 – Kenya’s COVID-19 tally for confirmed cases rose to 781 Friday, following confirmations of 23 new cases.

The Ministry of Health said 3 more patients had succumbed to the virus, raising the death toll to 45.

The positive cases reported Friday were identified from 2,100 samples tested since Thursday, according to Dr Rashid Aman, the Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

11 of the cases are from Nairobi, 5 from Mombasa, 3 from Kajiado, 2 each from Kiambu and Wajir counties.

“Of the new infections, five are females, and 18 are males with ages between 24 years and 85 years,” he said.

Cases of fatalities have also increased to 45 after three more patients succumbed.

Kenyans will in the meantime know on Saturday if the nationwide night curfew will be extended or not.

The 7pm to 5am curfew was extended for a further 21 days on April 25 as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The deadline ends on May 16.

“As you all anticipate some of the measures that were put in place their timelines are approaching and this is now a matter of discussion,” said Rashid Aman, the Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health, “there will be a substantive statement tomorrow (Saturday) about those measures.”

The statement in an address to the nation will be issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta who made the declaration last month.

