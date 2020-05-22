22 patients out of hospital after COVID-19 recovery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – 22 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospital raisuing the number of recoveries in the country to 281.

Health Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said the patients were discharged since Tuesday.

“We thank and honor our health care workers for their dedication and commitment in service delivery for us to achieve these recoveries,” he said.

Twenty-two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kenya, raising the total number of infections to 737, authorities said on Wednesday.

The new cases are from 1,516 samples tested since Tuesday, according to Dr Rashid Aman, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

“21 are Kenyans and one is a Ugandan. The country has so far tested 35, 432 samples,” he said during the daily COVID-19 briefing.

Nairobi County produced the majority of the cases followed by Mombasa at eight, Kajiado had three and Bomet County produced one.

The number of people who have succumbed to coronavirus in Kenya has shot up to 40.

This follows three new fatalities that were recorded in Nairobi and one in Mombasa.

Aman regretted that even with the number of deaths associated to COVID-19 steadily rising, Kenyans were unbothered by the situation and cautioned that situation would at best worsen if Kenyans stop being compliant.

“It disturbs us when we see lives seemingly appearing to be normal back to the times at the pre-COVID time. As we have said before, this are not normal times and we really need to observe the containment measures,” he said.

He emphasized that the adherence of the measures provided by the Ministry of Health aimed at preventing the spread of the virus was key in defeating the disease.

Globally the virus has killed close to 292, 000 people with the figure of those infected standing at close to 4.28 million people.