Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
People queue while waiting their turn to be tested for COVID-19 by Kenya’s Ministry of Health in the Kawangware slums of Nairobi © AFP / LUIS TATO

Corona Virus

22 COVID-19 cases reported raising confirmed infections to 1,214

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The number of COVID-19 cases registered in the country rose to 1,214 on Sunday after 22 more people tested positive for the virus.

The 22 were among 1,108 whose samples were taken for testing within a period of 24 hours, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said.

“Of the new cases, 17 are male and 5 females, the youngest is 24 years while the oldest case is 73 years old,” he stated.

A significant number of the newly detected are distributed across Nairobi (10), Mombasa (9) where Mathare, Kibra and Mvita recorded the highest number of infections.

In Nairobi the 10 cases are spread across the estates of Mathare (2), Kibera (2), with Makadara, Embakasi West, Eastleigh, Ruaraka, Langata and Westlands registering a case each.

In Mombasa Mvita recorded 5 cases, Changamwe (1), Jomvu (1), Likoni (1) and Nyali (1).

The remaining three other cases reported in Kwale, Nakuru, Taita Taveta counties were traced to Lunga Lunga, Nakuru West and Taveta quarantine facility respectively.

Aman however said three patients had recovered from the virus, raising the number of recoveries to 383.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coronavirus fatalities however rose to 51 after a 48 year old male patient from Mathare succumbed to the virus.

Kenya has so far tested a total of 59,260, Ministry of Health saying targeted mass testing in identified COVID-19 hotspots will go on.

Aman also reiterated government’s commitment to meet the cost of treatment and quarantine for those who test positive, while urging Kenyans to turn up for testing.

He noted that most Kenyans are adhering to the issued guidelines, underscoring President Uhuru Kenyatta’s to reopen the country after a nearly tow months of depressed economic activity due to COVID-19 containment measures.

“The partial lock-down measures will not go on longer than necessary and will be reviewed if Kenyans follow the containment measures that will reduce the number of infections and flatten our curve,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

48-year-old succumbs to COVID-19 in Mathare, virus-related death toll rises to 51

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – A 48-year-old man from Nairobi’s Mathare has succumbed to COVID-19 raising the death toll from the highly contagious virus...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

China warns US pushing relations to ‘brink of new Cold War

Beijing, China, May 24 – The United States is pushing relations with China to “the brink of a new Cold War”, China’s foreign minster...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

China ‘open’ to international effort to identify virus source: FM

Beijing, China, May 24 – China is “open” to international cooperation to identify the source of the novel coronavirus but any investigation must be...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

Catholic Bishops voice concern over political bickering on 2022 succession

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 –  Catholic Bishops on Sunday expressed concern over the ongoing political bickering occasioned by the 2022 succession race. In a...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

KCCB commends government response to COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has commended government response to coronavirus pandemic, even as the number of registered...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

British PM’s top aide accused of second lockdown breach: reports

London, United Kingdom, May 24 – A top advisor to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced fresh allegations Sunday that he had breached coronavirus...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

Pandemic gives Dubai chance to put tech to the test

Dubai, UAE, May 24 – From smart police helmets to research labs, the novel coronavirus has given Dubai an opportunity to test its technological...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenyatta hints at reopening the economy after 2-month closure

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Saturday hinted at a possibility of relaxing current COVID-19 containment measures which include a nationwide dusk-to-dawn...

9 hours ago