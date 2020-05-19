Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Namanga border point registered 126 cases, Lunga Lunga (24), Loitoktok (5), and Isebania (4)/FILE/COURTESY

Africa

182 detected COVID-19 cases at Kenya-Tanzania border registered among foreign truckers

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – The Ministry of Health on Tuesday said 182 of 214 coronavirus cases registered at the Kenya-Tanzania border were detected among foreign truckers mainly from Tanzania, none of who were allowed into the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said this explains why President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the mandatory screening of truckers at border posts before being cleared into the country.

Kenya also closed its borders with Somalia, following increased coronavirus cases at Wajir which borders Somalia.

“If we would not have taken the action of testing at the border these 182 people would now be moving around the country and you can therefore imagine what this would have caused,” said Kagwe.

The move by Kenya to close the Kenya-Tanzania border to passenger traffic has however not augured well with Tanzanian authorities who in retaliation issued orders barring Kenyan truckers from entering Tanzania.

CS Kagwe announced that the Ministry of Health had set up two mobile laboratories and another lab in Namanga to expedite COVID-19 screening.

Namanga border point registered 126 cases, Lunga Lunga (24), Loitoktok (5), and Isebania (4).

East African Community Affairs Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohammed said cargo trade between Kenya and Tanzania will continue uninterrupted but insisted each truck driver will be subjected to a coronavirus test.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya currently has 963 confirmed cases, out of which 358 recoveries and 50 deaths have been reported.

The number of active cases being managed in treatment and isolation centres stood at 555 as of Tuesday.

Kagwe said none of the coronavirus patients was on ventilator or using oxygen support.

To date Kenya has tested 46,784 samples.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Russian PM recovers from virus as infection rates slow

Moscow, Russian Federation, May 19 – Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin returned to his duties on Tuesday after recovering from the coronavirus, as officials...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

51 COVID-19 cases recorded raising documented infections to 963

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Registered COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 963 on Tuesday after fifty-one more cases were recorded, the health...

2 hours ago

County News

Senate Majority Whip tables impeachment motion against Deputy Speaker Kindiki

NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – Senate Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kangata on Tuesday gave a Notice of Motion to remove Deputy Speaker Speaker Kithure...

2 hours ago
footballbettingguide.co.ke footballbettingguide.co.ke

business

CA unveils two-step IMEI verification service in anti-counterfeit war

NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – Kenyans will now be able to identify whether a phone is genuine or counterfeit via a two-step verification process...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

Beijing, China, May 19 – A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it believes has the power to bring the coronavirus pandemic to...

3 hours ago

Africa

Kenya refutes claims COVID-19 testing protocols targeting Tanzanian truckers

NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – Kenya Tuesday stepped up its diplomatic engagement with Tanzania to avert an escalation of a cross-border trade standoff occasioned...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Senate mulls Standing Orders review to adopt virtual sittings

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – The Senate Business Committee will in the next two weeks submit proposed amendments to the Standing Orders which will...

6 hours ago

County News

Garbage heaps pile up in Nyeri as residents fail to reach consensus on dumping site

NYERI, Kenya, May 19 – A standoff on the selection of an ideal garbage disposal site in Nyeri now threatens the health of residents...

6 hours ago