15 more patients recover as 2 more succumb to COVID-19

JULIE OWINO

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 –15 more patients have been discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus, raising the total number of COVID-19 patients in Kenya to 167.

At the same time, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said that two more patients have succumbed to the virus, raising the death toll to 24.

 “I am saddened to inform you that we have lost two more patients from Mombasa,” Aman said on Sunday, when he issued an update on the situation in the country.

COVID-19 infections in the country now stand at 465, after 30 more people tested positive of the virus.

The cases new cases are from Mombasa, Nairobi, Bungoma and Kitui.

The two patients from Bungoma who tested positive of the virus are truck drivers.

The government has lately intensifed mass testing in targetted areas, including on truck drivers traversing the country to or from neighbouring East African countries.

By Sunday, there was a low turn out of people willing to undertake the test.

“We are appealing to Kenyans in targeted areas such as Kawangware to come forward to be tested, if we want to flatten the curve,” Aman.

In Nairobi’s Kawangware and Eastleigh, public health officials had set out to test 5000 people since Friday, but had only tested 1,297 by Sunday.

