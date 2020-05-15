Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/CFM-FILE.

15 more coronavirus cases confirmed as 1,434 samples analyzed

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Kenya has registered 15 new coronavirus cases out of the 1,434 samples analyzed in the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s tally of confirmed cases to 411.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Friday said eleven out of the fifteen new cases are from Mombasa, which has now become an epicenter of the virus, second to Nairobi.

“If not for mandatory quarantine and curfew, we would be at the projected 10,000 positive cases figure,” said Kagwe.

The CS said the government is set to impose strict measures in Mombasa so as to avert further crisis saying the trend is ‘worrying’

Kagwe said the 15 included seven males and eight females aged between 2 and 79 years.

Meanwhile, four coronavirus-linked deaths were reported in the last 24 hours raising the death toll to twenty-one.

CS Kagwe said the death toll represented a 5.2 per cent death rate against the global rate of 7 per cent.

At the same time 6 more patients were discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 150, representing a 36.5 per cent recovery rate.

To date the Ministry of Health has conducted a total of 21,702 tests across 15 laboratories in the country.

The government is also set to enforce tougher measures on Wajir which is close to Somalia so that no cases from the neighboring Somalia to the country.

Somalia has confirmed over 500 cases.

The CS noted that Females are recovering faster as compared to their male counterparts.

“Females are recovering faster and in bigger numbers than male. 46% of the positive cases are female. Out of 21 deaths; 19 per cent are female and 81 per cent are male,” he said.

In this article:
