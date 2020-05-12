Connect with us

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said eleven of the truck drivers tested positive at the Lunga Lunga while the other was tested at the Taveta border point/FILE/AFP

12 Tanzanian truckers denied entry to Kenya after testing positive for COVID-19

JULIE OWINO

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Twelve truck drivers from Tanzania have been denied entry into Kenya after testing positive for COVID-19.

The twelve tested positive for the virus at the Lunga Lunga and Taveta border posts within a period of 24 hours lapsing on Sunday, the National Emergency Committee said in a statement to newsrooms.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said eleven of the truck drivers tested positive at the Lunga Lunga while the other was tested at the Taveta border point.

 “Another 12 individuals tested positive all being Tanzania truck drivers who were all referred back to Tanzania,” the statement dispatched Sunday evening induicated.

The referral of the drivers back to Tanzania comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta banned the movement of persons and passengers in and out of Kenya through the Tanzania and Somalia borders while ordering mandatory screening of truck drivers from Tanzania following the rise of cross-border COVID-19 transmission.

Kenyatta declared that only truck drivers who have tested negative for the coronavirus will be allowed entry into Kenya.

“All drivers of the cargo vehicles shall be subjected to mandatory COVID-19 disease testing and will only be granted entry into the territory of the Republic of Kenya if they test negative,” the President said in his address to the nation on May 16.

He revealed that some of the coronavirus cases the country was recording were from Tanzania, leading to the closure of movement in and out of the border points.

As of May 17, Kenya had recorded 887 coronavirus cases after fifty-seven people tested positive for the disease.

Out of the fifty-seven new cases reported on Sunday, Mombasa recorded the highest number of infections of at thirty-five Nairobi followed with seventeen cases.

Kajiado recorded 3 cases while Kwale and Kitui recorded one each.

A total of 2,198 samples were tested with 43,712 samples having been tested since much.

Twelve more patients were also discharged after having recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 313, the death toll standing at fifty.

In this article:
