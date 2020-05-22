Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nurses assigned to the Infectious Diseases Unit (IDU) at the Kenyatta University Hospital dance during a Zumba class in the hospital compound in Nairobi

Capital Health

11,000 health workers trained to handle coronavirus pandemic in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22- More than 11,000 health care workers have been trained on how to battle coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says plans are underway to train more to help supress the spread of the pandemic that had killed 50 people and infected 1,161 by May 22.

“In collaboration with the County Governments, the ministry rolled out training of trainers’ programmes and to date, at least 7 health care workers in every county have been trained,” Kagwe told a news conference in Machakos, “This will now cascade downwards to ensure that all personnel will have been trained. Today we can proudly say that over 11,000 healthcare workers have gone through training.”

The CS has assured health workers of their safety as they continue to play the critical role in the frontline.

“We are aware that our health workers sometimes work under very difficult environment and very difficult circumstances where they are at a risk of contracting the virus from the patients they are handling. This is as a major concern for the ministry of health, and to mitigate this, we will continue to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to be used by the workers,” Kagwe assured,” Kagwe said.

Health workers have been raising concerns over their safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, with some saying they are not supplied with adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s).

They had even threatened to down their tools on Monday if their concerns were not addressed by the government.

Last week, the Ministry of Health said it had initiated talks with union officials representing health workers to avert the looming strike.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Transit cargo destined for Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be transported by SGR

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22- Transit cargo destined for Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan will be transported by Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to Naivasha then...

19 mins ago

Kenya

Wiper Party endorses Kalonzo decision to work with Jubilee and KANU

NAIROBI, Kenya May 22 – Wiper Democratic Movement’s National Executive Council, the party’s top decision-making organ, has endorsed Kalonzo Musyoka’s decision to work with...

52 mins ago

Capital Health

Govt concerned at COVID-19 infections in Kibera slum

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22- The government has raised alarm over the spiraling cases of community infections in Kibera slum, after increased numbers since last...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya records 52 new COVID-19 infections to reach 1,161

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – Cases of COVID-19 rose to 1,161 in Kenya Friday, after 52 new infections were detected, the government said. Health...

2 hours ago

County News

Linturi vows to side with Kindiki as Kang’ata rallies troops ahead of ouster motion

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has vowed to oppose Deputy Senate Speaker Kithure Kindiki’s ouster motion set for debate Friday...

5 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Closure of Kenya-Somali border will boost war against extremism

Last week, Kenya shut her borders with Tanzania and Somalia as additional measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. The move was occasioned by...

5 hours ago

Kenya

3 police officers charged with facilitating escape of a kidnapping suspect

NAIROBI, Kenya May 22 – Three police officers based at the Kamukunji Police Station in Nairobi were Thursday charged in for facilitating the escape...

6 hours ago

Kenya

CA re-advertises DG position for second time in 10 months

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – Communications Authority (CA) has re-advertised the post of the Director General to replace Francis Wangusi whose term ended in...

7 hours ago