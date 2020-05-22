11,000 health workers trained to handle coronavirus pandemic in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22- More than 11,000 health care workers have been trained on how to battle coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says plans are underway to train more to help supress the spread of the pandemic that had killed 50 people and infected 1,161 by May 22.

“In collaboration with the County Governments, the ministry rolled out training of trainers’ programmes and to date, at least 7 health care workers in every county have been trained,” Kagwe told a news conference in Machakos, “This will now cascade downwards to ensure that all personnel will have been trained. Today we can proudly say that over 11,000 healthcare workers have gone through training.”

The CS has assured health workers of their safety as they continue to play the critical role in the frontline.

“We are aware that our health workers sometimes work under very difficult environment and very difficult circumstances where they are at a risk of contracting the virus from the patients they are handling. This is as a major concern for the ministry of health, and to mitigate this, we will continue to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to be used by the workers,” Kagwe assured,” Kagwe said.

Health workers have been raising concerns over their safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, with some saying they are not supplied with adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s).

They had even threatened to down their tools on Monday if their concerns were not addressed by the government.

Last week, the Ministry of Health said it had initiated talks with union officials representing health workers to avert the looming strike.

