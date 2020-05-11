Connect with us

Capital News
Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Abdi Aman/FILE/Rockefeller Foundation

11-year-old, patient aged 81 among 28 newly detected COVID-19 cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – An 11-year old child and a patient aged 81 are among 28 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Speaking during the a daily media briefing on the status of the pandemic in the country, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the country had conducted 1,611 tests withing 24 hours in a bid to establish the prevalence rate of the fast spreading pandemic.

“The cases are spread in the following estates in Nairobi; three from Embakasi, two in Eastleigh, and one each from Kayole, Huruma, South B and Kawangware.”

“The ten cases in Mombasa are; four from Mvita, four from Nyali, and two from Likoni. The others are distributed as follows. By gender, seventeen are males, while eleven are females,” he stated.

According to the results Mombasa leads with 10 positive cases, Nairobi follows closely with 9 cases while Migori and Kajiado recorded four and two cases respectively

The CAS said the minitry was concerned with the growing number of community transmissions especially within counties that share a common border with neighbouring East African states.

Of the 28 cases reported, Aman noted four were Tanzanian nationals.

“In our border points we have communities that are straddled across the border, we have families that leave on one side of the border and they do cross over. In addition to that we have truckers who bring in cargo of agricultural products or produce. We need to be able to strengthen and control those who are coming in by testing them,” he said.

To date, Kenya has tested 31,041 samples for COVID-19, including repeat tests for recovered patients.

