Capital News
Former Auditor General Edward Ouko. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

10 shortlisted for Auditor General’s post

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15- The Public Service Commission (PSC) has published 10 names of candidates shortlisted for the position of Auditor General.

The post has been vacant since August last year.

Those shortlisted in the special Gazette Notice issued Friday include, Leonard Lari, Edwin Kipkoech, Benson Ochieng, Silvester Ngei and Elizabeth Wangui.

Others are, Idris Abdi, Meshack Obiero, Nancy Kabui, Paul Wangila and Denis Theuri.

The post had attracted 64 applicants. 

The public has been urged to submit views on the shortlisted candidates by May 22 ahead of the interviews scheduled for June 2 to 3.

The selection process for the Auditor General was advertised afresh after 17 shortlisted candidates failed to reach the threshold for the final shortlist for appointment last year in December.

Public Service Commission Chairperson Stephen Kirogo said the position was re-advertised to ensure competitiveness.

“Consultations were made and the position as of now is that the position will be re-advertised so that more Kenyans can offer themselves for appointment as the next auditor general. That being the case the steps as provided for by the law will apply,” he said.

Kirogo further stated that considering the important role that the Office of the Auditor General plays in the country’s public finance management, the government was committed to fast-track the recruitment process until the substantive holder of the office is appointed.

The seat fell vacant in August last year, after the former Auditor General Edward Ouko’s tenure came to an end having served for 8 years.

