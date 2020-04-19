You’ll end up in quarantine if you break curfew order: Govt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19- The Government has now warned that anyone breaking the curfew order on COVID-19 declared by President Uhuru Kenyatta will taken to quarantine at their own cost.

This follows increased cases of breaches across the country, including incidences where revelers have been frog-matched from bars.

The latest was on Saturday night when more than people were arrested from a bar in Kilimani where they were found drinking. They were, however, set free on arrival at Kilimani Police station.

“Going forward, all those who break curfew rules, will be assumed to have been in contact with suspected cases and hence will be quarantined for a period of 14 days,” said Dr Mercy Mwangangi, the Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health when she briefed the media on 8 new COVID-19 cases. Health Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi and a sign language interpreter during April 19, 2020 press briefing on COVID-19.

Kenya had recorded 270 positive cases by April 19., with 14 deaths.

Kenya is implementing a national dusk to dawn curfew and cessation of movement in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi where higher positive cases were reported.

“People must take public health regulations seriously,” she said, citing Mombasa County where every division has a positive case.

With home parties becoming a new trend, she said the government is set to start using technology for tracking and surveillance of people congregating after curfew hours.

She said the government has already activated the Nyumba Kumi committees at the village level to work closely with community-based health volunteers in ensuring the government measures to combat the virus are adhered to.