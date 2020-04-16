Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Moore originally planned to raise £1,000 for a National Health Service charity © MAYTRIX GROUP/AFP/File

World

WWII veteran, 99, raises more than £12 mln for UK health workers

Published

Moore originally planned to raise £1,000 for a National Health Service charity © MAYTRIX GROUP/AFP/File

London, United Kingdom, Apr 16 – A 99-year-old British World War II veteran has raised more than £12 million ($15 million, 13.8 million euros) in his fundraising challenge for frontline health workers by walking laps of his garden.

Tom Moore, a captain who served in India, is being sponsored to complete 100 lengths of his 25-metre (82-foot) garden in time for his 100th birthday at the end of the month.

He originally planned to raise £1,000 for a National Health Service charity after receiving treatment for a broken hip and cancer.

But he is now passed the £12-million barrier, and has to do just one more round of laps in his garden in Bedfordshire, south England, with the help of his walking frame.

“It’s marvellous for our doctors and nurses on the front line,” he said of the money raised.

“In the last war it was soldiers in uniform on the front line. This time our army are the doctors and nurses (in) uniforms,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain earlier this week.

“We will survive this.”

More than 613,000 people have contributed funds, with the rate of donations causing the JustGiving page to temporarily crash.

A post on Moore’s Twitter account on Wednesday night said: “It’s been a crazy 24 hours, and what with Tom doing his final laps… tomorrow, we expect tomorrow to be just as crazy.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His last 10 laps will be shown live on Great Britain’s two biggest morning TV shows on Friday.

The veteran has received online support from former Manchester United and Arsenal football captains Rio Ferdinand and Tony Adams, Olympic gold medallist Kelly Holmes, and several charities, television shows and newspapers.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011