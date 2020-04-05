Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A man wearing gloves and a face mask walks by a mural reading "Cancel Plans Not Humanity" in Los Angeles, California © AFP / Apu GOMES

Capital Health

We don’t need no social distance: US police bust Pink Floyd ‘corona party’

Published

New York, United States, Apr 5 – Partygoers at a Pink Floyd tribute night have been scolded for shouting abuse at New Jersey police after defying social distancing rules brought in to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 30 people gathered to watch an acoustic rendition of the British rock band’s greatest hits on the front lawn of a home in Rumson, a seaside community south of New York City, that was also broadcast live over social media.

Police were called to end the revelry, but met a hostile crowd on arrival.

“When we informed everyone that they must leave… we were met with well wishes of ‘F-the police’ and ‘Welcome to Nazi Germany,’” said the town’s police department on Facebook late Saturday.

Officers then instructed the band to cut the night short as they were halfway through a performance of Pink Floyd’s 1975 anthem “Wish You Were Here” — fittingly, a song often played as an anthem for absent friends.

“The Rumson Police Department takes no enjoyment in ruining anyone’s fun,” the police statement said. “However we ALL have a responsibility to take this pandemic SERIOUSLY and adhere to the social distancing requirement.”

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy ordered residents to stay home and non-essential businesses to shutter indefinitely last month.

He has since taken to social media to rebuke residents for ignoring the lockdown rules after several news reports of social gatherings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Can’t believe I have to say this at all,” he tweeted last week. “But here we are. NO CORONA PARTIES. They’re illegal, dangerous, and stupid.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

7 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020