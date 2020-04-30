Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Aid workers warn that after years of war between the Saudi-backed government and pro-Iran rebels, Yemen's healthcare system lacks the capacity to deal with a major coronavirus outbreak © AFP / MOHAMMED HUWAIS

World

War-torn Yemen reports first virus deaths stoking fears

Published

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Apr 30 – Yemen has recorded its first two coronavirus deaths, the health minister said late Wednesday, after the war-torn country confirmed five new cases, stoking fears of a major outbreak.

Yemen’s healthcare system has been blighted by years of war that have driven millions from their homes and plunged the country into what the United Nations describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

On Wednesday, Yemen recorded five new cases of COVID-19 in its second city Aden, the committee monitoring the outbreak said on Twitter.

The country has been largely spared from the effects of the pandemic, with a total of six cases recorded so far — the first in April in the government-controlled southeastern province of Hadramawt.

“There was an announcement of five cases of coronavirus today — of those infections there were two deaths,” Health Minister Nasser Baoum told Yemen TV.

“We conducted the tests twice, and they were positive,” he said. “Therefore, there is no doubt under these worldwide circumstances that we have to announce they were cases of coronavirus until proven otherwise.”

The deaths come after aid organisations warned any coronavirus outbreak could have dire consequences after six years of civil war.

The conflict between government forces and Shiite rebels escalated in March 2015, when a Saudi-led military coalition intervened against the rebels after they overran much of the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The war has left tens of thousands of people dead, most of them civilians, and the UN says around 24 million Yemenis — more than two thirds of the population — rely on some form of aid.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017