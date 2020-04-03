Connect with us

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Waiguru impeachment bid scuttled as Majority Leader axed by Jubilee

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 3 -Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has survived an impeachment bid, after Jubilee Party dismissed the Majority Leader who was pushing for her ouster.

In dismissing James Murang’o, who is accused of orchestrating the scheme to impeach the Governor, the party said he had failed to listen to advise from the party hierarchy to follow procedure by exhausting all avenues.

An impeachment motion against Waiguru was set to be tabled before the County Assembly on Wednesday. She is accused of gross violation of the constitution, abuse office and gross misconduct–allegations she denies, accusing the MCAs of witch-hunt.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru. /CFM-FILE.

“It is no longer tenable for you to lead government business in the county assembly. We find this business of refusing to listen to the party headquarters to be gross misconduct as articulated in Article 134 of the party constitution,” the party wrote to him in a letter dated April 2, 2020.

Among other things, the party accused him of failing to heed to advise for dialogue before the impeachment motion can proceed to understand accusations leveled against Waiguru.

The President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party raised the concern of Waiguru’s impeachment as a ploy to derail the party’s agenda at both the county and national level.

“You had presented a litany of complaints you had against the Governor of Kirinyaga county, we received your complaints and requested you to meet the Secretary-General…. It was agreed that a meeting is convened including you as the Majority Leader, the Governor, and Jubilee Headquarters team. Before we could read the whole dossier, you became part of a cohort of MCAs who addressed media on the motion to impeach the Governor, ” the Party said in dismissing him.

Raphael Tuju, the party’s Secretary-General, however, says the dismissal will be subject to an appeal he makes to the party’s dispute resolution committee or the political parties Dispute Resolution Committee.

“Those provisions not withstanding your vacation of the office of the Majority Leader is with immediate effect,” Tuju said

The party consequently advised Kirinyaga MCAs to disassociate themselves from the impeachment motion.

“All internal party resolutions of disputes must be exhausted before any such motion is brought to any assembly controlled by Jubilee Party,” the letter said.

