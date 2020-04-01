Waiguru faces censure motion over misconduct, irregular award of imprests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – An impeachment motion against Kirinyanga Governor Anne Waiguru was set to be tabled before Kirinyaga County Assembly on Wednesday during a special sitting convened the House Speaker.

Mutira Member of County Assembly, Kinyua Wangui, who is set to file the motion has accused Governor Waiguru of gross violation of the constitution, abuse office and gross misconduct.

The ward representative alleges the Governor intentionally failed to issue the state of the county address, “thus undermining the County assembly’s authority”.

The Governor is also accused of irregularly awarding tenders and buying a county vehicle without tendering.

The MCA highlighted a company identified as Joames Investment Limited saying a tender was awarded to the firm by the Governor without following the due process.

She is also accused of allocating herself imprests for trips abroad.

“The governor used her office to improperly confer a benefit to herself when she was irregularly paid for travel allowances by way of imprests amounting to Sh10, 634, 614/= yet she did not travel,” the sponsor of the motion stated.

Waiguru however accused ward representatives of, “dwelling on petty issues at a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic,” adding that issues raised against her are an “embarrassment to the constitution”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Governor dismissed claims she benefited from government tenders.

Waiguru explained that the purchase of the county vehicle in question was done under the government contracting framework that was negotiated by the Ministry of Public Works.

The Governor termed the planned impeachment a witch hunt adding that, “she will not concede to illegal requests of tenders and money at whatever price”.