Waiguru challenges censure motion citing medical reasons, inability to prepare defence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru moved to court on Tuesday to challenge her removal from office by way of impeachment.

In an urgent application, the county boss asked the High Court to bar the Speaker of the Kirinyaga County Assembly from allowing the tabling of an impeachment motion until the determination of the suit.

Waiguru went on to say that on medical grounds, she will not be in a position to appear before the Assembly if summoned for questioning.

She argued that “if the impeachment proceedings are allowed to go on, her fundamental rights will be violated.”

In her suit papers, the embattled governor claimed the move is meant to spite her following suspension of a resolution by the Assembly to abolish the Directorate of Liaison and Communication.

The timing of the impeachment proceedings Waiguru added is suspect since It has been brought at a time when she cannot adequately prepare her defense due to coronavirus pandemic requiring most of the county officials to work from home.

Further, she argued that allegations leveled against her do not meet the threshold for removal of Governor from office.

Mutira Member of County Assembly, Kinyua Wangui, who is set to file the motion, has accused Governor Waiguru of gross violation of the constitution, abuse office and gross misconduct.

The ward representative alleges the Governor intentionally failed to issue the state of the county address, “thus undermining the County assembly’s authority”.

The Governor is also being accused of irregularly awarding tenders and buying a county vehicle without tendering.

The MCA highlighted a company identified as Joames Investment Limited saying a tender was awarded to the firm by the Governor without following the due process.

She is also accused of allocating herself imprests for trips abroad.

The Governor has since dismissed the claims as a witch-hunt, adding that “she will not concede to illegal requests of tenders and money at whatever price”.