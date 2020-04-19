Tuju Says Jubilee Will Consider Issues Raised Over Changes In Party Management

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19- Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju now says the party will consider issues raised over recent management changes, but has warned members against unproductive comments.

In a statement, Tuju said the party will evaluate the issues raised and decide on the way forward that it deems proper and fit in its best interest of the ruling party.

This follows a complaint by Deputy President William Ruto WHO accused a section of individuals in the Party of scheming a plot to remove senior officials from the party.

Ruto said that he had notified the Registrar of Political parties of the intended plans to change the Jubilee’s National Management Committee.

“The National Executive Committee has never been reconstituted by the party, neither have we convened NEC to constitute or re constitute the National Management Committee, in light of the foregoing, the intended changes of the NMC membership is therefore illegal and fraudulent, ” Ruto said in a letter to the acting Registrar of Political parties, Ann Nderitu.

But Tuju is categorial that the changes were procedural, and has assured that Ruto’s concerns and those of other members who wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties will analysed and a decision made.

“The Party will in due course and as circumstances permit given the trying season that confronts the nation and indeed the world, consider the issues raised regarding the aforesaid matters and reach the decision that it deems proper and fit in its best interest,” he said, “Its decision will be guided by the law and by consultation with the party leadership as required by the Constitution.”

He however, warned party members against making comments in the media and on social media about the matter.

“In the meantime, it is imperative that all party officials and members particularly, refrain from issuing unproductive and incendiary press and social media statements. All our efforts should instead be singularly directed to assisting the Party Leader and all Kenyans to combat the corvid-19 pandemic in whatever way that they can,” he said.

He issued the statement a day after the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu referred the matter to the party, to be handled by the dispute resolution team after receiving petitions.

Nderitu, who is acting in the post, wrote to Tuju telling him that she had received 350 written objections from members of the Jubilee Party concerning the changes which were published in the Kenya Gazette last week.

The Office, which is mandated with regulating political parties to ensure compliance to the law, urged Tuju to use the party’s internal mechanisms to resolve the matter that has put him at loggerheads with Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, who insist the changes were instituted illegally.

“Subsequent to an analysis of all the objections, it is noted that they relate to the procedures and processes within your party. Consequently, these written objections are hereby forwarded to the Jubilee Party to be addressed in accordance with your Party Constitution and Party Structures,” she said.

In a Gazette Notice, Nderitu listed the new National Management Committee officials as Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Prof Marete Marangu, former Kitutu Masaba MP Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso and James Waweru.

The team is in charge of the day-to-day management of the party alongside the National Executive Committee.