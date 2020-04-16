Tuju, Kositany clash over Jubilee Party Management Committee changes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 16 – The infighting in the ruling Jubilee Party intensified on Thursday after the Deputy Secretary Caleb Kositany wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu to claiming that Secretary General Raphael Tuju used falsified documents to effect unsanctioned changes in the party.

The Soi MP requested Nderitu to avail any correspondences between her office and the Jubilee Party regarding the postponement of internal elections.

At the centre of the war is proposed changed to the party’s National Management Committee which have been contested by Deputy Party Leader William Ruto and 146 lawmakers for the National Assembly and the Senate.

Tuju has defended the changes, saying they were made long before coronavirus was reported in the country, dismissing assertions by a pro-Ruto wing of the party suggesting the changes gazetted by the Registrar of Political Parties on April 6 that the proposed names were sneaked in as the country battled COVID-19.

Tuju said the changes filed are in compliance with the yearly returns required by the law whose deadline was March 31, 2020.

“The much talked changes were made long before coronavirus menace visited us. What was filed by the Party last month to comply with March 31 deadline were normal yearly returns that are required by the law in terms of changes of office bearers, signatories to the accounts and any other material issues that the register may require by law,” stated Tuju.

The Deputy Secretary General said that Jubilee is a democratic national institution and “as such should be managed according to its constitution.”



Kositany now wants the Registrar of Political Parties to furnish him documents including minutes of meetings allegedly held by the National Executive Committee, documents received regarding change of the party constitution as well as any filings of the party returned and a certified copy of the Jubilee Constitution deposited with the office.

“It is now crystal clear that the frustrations were premeditated with the intention of fraudulently making changes in the party and eventually crippling it,” he said.



Kositany accused Tuju of frustrating efforts to convene Parliamentary Group and National Executive Council meetings.