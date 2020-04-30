Supreme Court to deliver 13 judgements, rulings electronically

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – The Supreme Court will Thursday deliver thirteen rulings and judgments electronically in a bid to clear pending matters amid disruptions triggered by the coronavirus.

The judges who met on Wednesday in a virtual meeting chaired by Chief Justice David Maraga also agreed to fast track hearings in coming months.

“Rulings in thirteen Applications will be delivered by electronic means on 30th April 2020 upon notification to the parties. All parties with pending matters before the Court are requested to ensure that the Registry has their contact information updated,” a statement issued by Judiciary stated.

Among matters the six-judge court will determine are four applications including one filed by Tullow Oil Company in which the Ministry of Energy is listed as a respondent.

CJ David Maraga, DCJ Philomena Mwilu, Justices Mohamed Khadhar Ibrahim, and Isaac Lenaola and Lady Justice Njoki Ndung’u also agreed to have rulings on three interlocutory applications including in a matter between the Institute for Social Accountability and the National Assembly delivered, during the virtual conference on Wednesday.

The top court will also rule on four preliminary objections raised in petitions pending before benches constituted by Justice Maraga.

Other cases yet to be determined involve the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission, Kenya Revenue Authority, National Land Commission.

On Wednesday, several judges of the High Court delivered judgments and rulings online through a virtual casuelist platform.

Justice Grace Nzioka of the Commercial and Tax Division delivered 5 Judgements and 8 Rulings through virtual sessions while Justice Weldon Korir of the Constitution and Human Rights Division today handled 16 matters through the same platform.

“Justice Wilfrida Okwany of the Commercial and Tax Division – Today gave directions in respect to 17 matters and heard 4 applications through the Virtual Causelist . She delivered 3 Judgements and 9 Rulings through the same platform,” Judiciary said via Twitter.

Last week, the Court of Appeal delivered eighty-nine judgments and rulings via Skype.

Justice Martha Koome delivered thirty criminal and fifty-nine civil judgments and rulings.