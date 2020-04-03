Connect with us

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and other ministry officials at Afya House.

World

Stop trivialising govt efforts on COVID-19, Kagwe tells social media users

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 3 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has told off Kenyans trivialising government efforts to fight coronavirus, after a section of them took to social media to criticise how it handled cases of two recovered patients–Brenda and Brian who were discharged on Wednesday.

A section of social media users have been making fun of it on Twitter and Facebook, with others choosing troll them.

Kagwe said it was regrettable and shocking that Kenyans would make fun out of the recovery story of Brenda Cherotich and Brian Orinda who have recovered from the virus that has killed three people and infected 110 in the country as at April 3, 2020.

“Really, a PR exercise? Why would a government in collaboration with the World Health Organization decide to make a PR exercise with two innocent Kenyans?” he posed.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and other ministry officials at Afya House in Nairobi.

Kagwe said “it was unpalatable for anybody to trivialize the lives of Kenyans, even one, and condemned any person who would attempt to do so”.

Brenda was diagnosed of the virus three weeks ago, on arrival from the US, while Brian got it from her. Both were quarantined at the Mbagathi Hospital until Wednesday when they were discharged and taken to the Ministry of Health for a video conference with President Uhuru Kenyatta from State House.

Kagwe stressed that the government would gain nothing by lying to the public about reports on the virus while insisting that the pandemic was real and the numbers would rise drastically in the coming days if Kenyans would not change their attitude towards the virus.

Kenya is already implementing a dusk-to-dawn curfew and has warned of possible tougher measures ahead, after numbers of positive cases surged to 110 on Thursday.

The number of infected people from COVID-19 hit a million Thursday, with over 50,000 dead so far.

