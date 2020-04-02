Connect with us

Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe during a recent media briefing on COVID-19/CFM.

Capital Health

Stay where you are, kagwe warns as Kenya death toll from COVID-19 rises to 3

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 2 – The government has warned Kenyans against unnecessary travel as coronavirus cases in the country rose to 110, with three deaths.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said those planning to travel to and from various destinations, including for Easter celebrations, should consider shelving the plans due to the risk of infections.

“We are discouraging mass movements of people from one point to another,” he said, “we encourage you to stay at home where you are.”

Developing story…..

