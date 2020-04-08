Connect with us

South Africa's Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni sent on a month-long unpaid leave for violating a COVID-19 lockdown/SA Government News Agency

Africa

South African minister sent on month-long unpaid leave for violating COVID-19 lockdown

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa Wednesday placed Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni on special leave for two months, one month of which will be unpaid, for violating a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

President Ramaphosa announced the decision amid wide criticism from social media users after a photograph of the minister dinning at a a friend’s home emerged.

The photo elicited reaction from South Africans on social media who questioned why the Minister was getting special treatment during lockdown.

“None of us – not least a member of the National Executive – should undermine our national effort to save lives in this very serious situation. I am satisfied that Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams appreciates the seriousness of what she has done and that no-one is above the law,” stated President Ramaphosa.

Jackson Mthembu, a Minister in the Presidency, will act in Ndambeni’s position.

Ndambeni was also been directed to deliver a public apology to the nation.

The President said Members of the National Executive have a special responsibility to lead by example to South Africans who are making sacrifices during the nationwide lockdown.

“The nation-wide lockdown calls for absolute compliance on the part of all South Africans. Members of the National Executive carry a special responsibility in setting an example for the rest of South Africans, who are having to make great sacrifices,” he said.

A nationwide lockdown in South Africa began on March 24 in efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus after the country recorded highest number of coronavirus cases in Africa.

Under the lockdown, citizens are only allowed to leave their homes when going to buy food, medical supplies, collect social grants or seek medical attention.

